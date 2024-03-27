Windham Hill Artist Sean Harkness comes to OTCA

Performer, composer and Windham Hill favorite Sean Harkness brings his guitar mastery back to Arizona on Friday, March 29, 7 p.m. for an evening of powerful, evocative music at the Old Town Center for the Arts. Enjoy the signature sound of this remarkable artist, and the stories he tells through song. This performance is brought to you in cooperation with the Jim and Linda Lee Performing Arts Center. This concert is sponsored by the Best Western Cottonwood Inn.

Mr. Harkness is a first-call guitarist who compliments an exhaustive client list of artists, instrumentalists, Broadway productions, and corporations nationally and internationally. He is the go-to guitarist for duets and ensemble work with singers from Broadway and television such as Alison Fraser, Susan Egan and Carole Demas. Sean can be seen at Iridium Jazz Club on Broadway in Times Square with Terese Genecco and her Little Big Band on the last Tuesday of every month.

Sean has appeared as an artist and sideman extensively in New York’s finest jazz venues including the Blue Note, Smoke, Small’s, the Jazz Standard, Birdland, Iridium, Feinstein’s, Edison Ballroom, Mile’s Café, the Metropolitan Room, St. Nick’s, and Top Of The Rock at Rockefeller Center.

Mr. Harkness also appears regularly in any of New York’s folk and rock singer/songwriter clubs such as the Cutting Room, Joe’s Pub, Bitter End, Mercury Lounge, Rockwood Music Hall, the Living Room, Bowery Poetry Club, P&G, and Shrine. Sean was the guitarist in Contemporary Jewish icon Debbie Friedman’s band until her untimely passing in 2011. He continues to perform regularly with Craig Taubman and Josh Nelson in major congregations nationally.

Awards for Sean Harkness include: Outstanding Instrumentalist 2011 Bistro Award, 2011 MAC Award for his solo show, 2012 MAC Award for Best Recording, and 2013 MAC Award for Ensemble Instrumentalist, 2014 BroadwayWorld.com Award for best CD Release.



Harkness has six commercial artist releases, many on Windham Hill Records and a list of independents. He has also scored music for television, including World’s Strongest Man, ESPN, NASCAR and ABC Sports.

Walden Guitars featured Sean on the cover of their 2011 and 2012 product catalogs, released a Signature 12-string guitar in Europe, Asia, and North America, and his B-1 Baritone Acoustic guitar.



Each year Sean performs in concert halls around the country with other Windham Hill artists such as Liz Story, Will Ackerman, Barbara Higbie, Jim Brickman, Tuck & Patti, David Arkenstone, and Samite.

Join us for Sean Harness Saturday, Friday, Marcy 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets for this special event are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating in the first 3 rows.