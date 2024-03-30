Obituary: Cynthia Dawn Sessoms

OFFERS
Originally Published: March 30, 2024 12:06 a.m.

1948 - 2024

Cynthia Dawn Sessoms July 27, 1948 - February 19, 2024

We honor the life of Cynthia Dawn Sessoms, who went to heaven Feb. 19, 2024. We are so thankful that she now has no more pain, no more sorrow, and no more suffering!

Cyndi was born on July 27, 1948 to Norman Leon Sessoms and Clara Laney Cockman in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was raised in the Toledo, Ohio area and it was there she raised her own family until they moved to Arizona in 1990, where she resided ever since.

Cyndi held numerous jobs throughout her lifetime, with office management for a pediatrician and the position of CEO of the Verde Valley Humane Society being her favorites.

She was a gifted leader, and wherever she worked she was quickly promoted to a management position. The most important roles in her life however, were mom, grandma and great-grandma!

As hobbies, she enjoyed jewelry making, fishing, shopping adventures, and spending time with family. She was most happy when she spent time with her grandchildren. Having a new great grandbaby in the family brought her much joy in the midst of her declining health the last year of her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Randy Sessoms.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Todd and Kim Bean, John and Kris Johnson, Mistee Mendoza, Scott and Erin Martin, Nick Martin, and best friend Lee Martin; along with brother and sister-in-law Doug and Angie Rechtine; grandchildren Allison, Adam, Chris, Kaycee, Keith, Cindy, Stephanie, Alex, Max and Elin; great-grandchildren Taylynn, Ryland, Addilyn and Amariah, along with nieces, nephews and special in-law family.

The family plans to hold a private memorial in April. Donations in her honor can be made to the Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 W. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ. 86326.

Information provided by the family.

