Obituary: Harvey Frank Ling Jr.

Harvey Frank Ling Jr.

1945 - 2024

Harvey Frank Ling Jr. was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 12, 1945. Frank was a resident of Rimrock, Arizona and entered eternal rest on March 16, 2024, at the age of 78.





Frank worked at the auto plants in Detroit for a few years before serving as an Air Force sergeant in Vietnam.





Once leaving the service, Frank found himself in the Phoenix area, where he met his wife Sybil.

Frank later became a sprinkler fitter in Arizona and then California. Frank was known in the fire protection industry as “Burt” and “Big Frank.” He was a great leader and mentor, and truly loved his profession.

Ready to leave the busy life behind in retirement and be closer to family, he and Sybil moved to Rimrock. This allowed him to follow his first love of cars, trucks and anything that had a motor. Frank also made some great friends in the area. Frank put on a gruff exterior but had a generous heart and loved all his family and friends dearly.



Frank was preceded in death by his father, Harvey F. Ling Sr., mother, Alberta Ling, his beloved wife Sybil, and grandson Tyler.

He is lovingly remembered by his children Charlotte, Kyle (Cyndie), Selina (Mike) and Sharon (Scott). Frank is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth, and Jennifer, as well as four grandchildren Evan, Collin, Mackenzie and Reagan.



Frank will be dearly missed, but he is finally reunited with his wife Sybil.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Frank’s birthday, April 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 6739 - 377 W. State Route 260, Camp Verde, AZ, 86322.



Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com



Information provided by the funeral home.