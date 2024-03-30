OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Jerome councilmember resigns, cites housing costs Clarkdale election will include 2 council seats, mayor Fiesta Bowl partners with Manzanita to pack snack bags for schools NEED 2 KNOW Injured Yavapai-Apache PD officer let go YCSO issues alerts for 3 sex offenders Motorist burned in SUV fire; driver survives I-17 rollover Spring showers forecast for Easter Sunday Camp Verde sees mayor and 3 council seats open for election Updatez; Camp Verde narrows town manager search to Top 3

Subscribe Now
Sat, March 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Harvey Frank Ling Jr.

Harvey Frank Ling Jr.

Harvey Frank Ling Jr.

Originally Published: March 30, 2024 12:04 a.m.

Harvey Frank Ling Jr.

1945 - 2024

Harvey Frank Ling Jr. was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 12, 1945. Frank was a resident of Rimrock, Arizona and entered eternal rest on March 16, 2024, at the age of 78.

Frank worked at the auto plants in Detroit for a few years before serving as an Air Force sergeant in Vietnam.

Once leaving the service, Frank found himself in the Phoenix area, where he met his wife Sybil.

Frank later became a sprinkler fitter in Arizona and then California. Frank was known in the fire protection industry as “Burt” and “Big Frank.” He was a great leader and mentor, and truly loved his profession.

Ready to leave the busy life behind in retirement and be closer to family, he and Sybil moved to Rimrock. This allowed him to follow his first love of cars, trucks and anything that had a motor. Frank also made some great friends in the area. Frank put on a gruff exterior but had a generous heart and loved all his family and friends dearly.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Harvey F. Ling Sr., mother, Alberta Ling, his beloved wife Sybil, and grandson Tyler.

He is lovingly remembered by his children Charlotte, Kyle (Cyndie), Selina (Mike) and Sharon (Scott). Frank is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth, and Jennifer, as well as four grandchildren Evan, Collin, Mackenzie and Reagan.

Frank will be dearly missed, but he is finally reunited with his wife Sybil.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Frank’s birthday, April 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 6739 - 377 W. State Route 260, Camp Verde, AZ, 86322.

Condolences and favorite memories may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News