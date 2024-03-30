OFFERS
Obituary: Josephine M. Mayer

Josephine M. Mayer

Josephine M. Mayer

Originally Published: March 30, 2024 12:01 a.m.

Josephine M. Mayer

1933 - 2024

Josephine M. Mayer, 90, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away Feb. 24, 2024. She was born Sept. 19, 1933, on a farm in Granite Township, Minnesota, to the late Frank and Josephine Merkling.

Josephine is survived by her children, Sandra Hindmarsh (Ron), AZ, Bridget Cox, UT, and Greg Mayer (Amy), WI, sister Ermalinda “Linda” Crotty (David), UT; 11 grandchildren, Bethany (Mike) Blecha, MI, Jason (Jennifer) Hindmarsh, MI, Rachel (Mike) Giessing, UT, John Levi Cox (Traci), UT, Aaron (Tara) Mayer, Mathew Mayer, WA, Sarah (William) Zetterwall, WA, Jennifer (Joe) Cummings, ID, Troy (Emily) Mayer, WI, Nicholas (Ashley) Mayer, WI, Megan Josephine Mayer, WI; and 19 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Josie was preceded in death by husband Victor Mayer, sons Randall Mayer, Brian Mayer, son-in-law John Cox, daughter-in-law Teri Mayer, brother Cyril Merkling, sisters Arlene Muncy, Helen Ross and Bernadine “Bernie” Kroll.

Josie volunteered many hours of service to her church, St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, Adventist Community Food Bank, Adopt-A-Family and local schools. She would hand out candy and lollipops to the children at the food bank and was known as “the Sucker Lady.”

Josie was an excellent seamstress. She loved to knit hats and ear warmers; she was a great cook. She loved her crossword puzzles and solitaire card game.

Josie made many friends in the varied places she lived. Special thanks to her good friend Harold Carmody and to the staff at the Haven Assisted Living.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 781 Cliff Parkway, Camp Verde, AZ. Online obituary is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

