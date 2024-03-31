Business Briefs: Recent moves and achievements in the Verde Valley

News from Verde Valley Manor Retirement Center, Northern Arizona Healthcare and Home Watch Sedona

--------------------

Erin Mabery named executive director at Verde Valley Manor

COTTONWOOD — The Board of Directors of Verde Valley Manor Retirement Center have announced their selection of Erin Mabery to replace long-time executive director Christine French.

French will retire on April 1 after 16 years at the helm of the Verde Valley’s largest, government-subsidized housing project. She was the second of only two executive directors at the Manor, replacing the organization’s founding director, Tom Green, when he retired in 2008.

“Replacing Christine was a difficult task,” stated board member Dennis Sterrett. “She has done an outstanding job and the Manor has received only the highest grades from government inspections and financial audits during her tenure. We reviewed resumes for months before deciding on Erin Mabery as her replacement. We feel Erin is the right person to continue fulfilling the Manor’s mission of providing quality housing to low-income elders and persons with disabilities.”

“Working at the Manor has been very fulfilling,” said French. “I have been fortunate to serve so many kind people. Most of our residents really enjoy living here. It is a beautiful setting and the staff is committed to maintaining the apartments and property in superior condition. The employees and board of directors really work well together. It has been a very satisfying experience.”

The Verde Valley Manor Retirement Center turns 45 this year. The board celebrated the anniversary with staff and residents at a cake celebration where they wished French well and welcomed Mabery to take leadership going forward.

“I am excited about this opportunity. Cottonwood is my home and I am committed to the community. The Manor serves so many, and the need for low-income housing has never been greater. I plan a long-term and successful career here, just like that of the two previous executive directors,” stated Mabery.

--------------------

Northern Arizona Healthcare welcomes orthopedic surgeon

VERDE VALLEY – Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) announced that Adam Schneider MD, has joined the Orthopedic & Spine Institute (OSI) in Cottonwood at Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC). Dr. Schneider is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in general orthopedic fracture care and also on hand and upper-extremity conditions. He previously worked at VVMC from 2018-2021.

“The Verde Valley is where my family and I call home and where we belong. I missed the good people at VVMC, who are like family. When I saw the job opening matching my particular skillset, the decision to return to the place we dearly missed was an easy one, and thankfully all of the pieces fell into place for us to be able to do so,” said Dr. Schneider.

“We are excited to welcome back the talented Dr. Schneider, as he joins the strong team of OSI orthopedic providers at VVMC,” said Matt Kraemer, administrator for the NAH Orthopedic & Spine Institute. “He is a trusted, talented health care provider who brings extensive expertise in orthopedic care. The addition of his skills will build on NAH’s commitment of delivering a high level of care close to home for Verde Valley residents,” Kraemer added.

Dr. Schneider earned his medical degree from the University of Queensland School of Medicine in Australia. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery, as well as a fellowship in hand and upper extremity surgery at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He is board-certified in orthopedic surgery and hand and upper extremity surgery with the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.



--------------------

Home Watch Sedona again earns accreditation

SEDONA — Home Watch Sedona has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year.

The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (nationalhomewatchassociation.org). Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence. All principals of NHWA Accredited Member companies are background-checked, insured, and bonded.

A lifelong resident of Arizona, owner Garry Young was raised in the Phoenix area and is a graduate of Northern Arizona University. After a long career in the newspaper/advertising field, Young started and built two Phoenix-based businesses: a pest-control company and then a weed-control company. During the 12 years of operating these two successful businesses, Young was often asked by customers to “keep an eye” on their homes while they were away. That kind of trust and rapport led to the sale of his Phoenix-based companies, a move back to Sedona, and the establishment of Home Watch Sedona. According to Young, “With the growing number of seasonal homeowners here in Sedona, I felt an opportunity existed to provide a much-needed service for those part-time residents.” His commitment to customer service and satisfaction, along with his attention to detail, sets his firm apart from the rest. Garry takes personal responsibility to inspect and care for every home as if it were his own.

Young has resided in the Sedona (Village of Oak Creek) area for more than seven years. He is a proud veteran who served overseas in the U.S. Army’s Military Police Corps. 928-300-1572, garry@homewatchsedona.com, www.homewatchsedona.com.