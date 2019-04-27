OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, May 20
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde Bugle

Tease photo
Camp Verde High School to graduate 85 seniors Thursday
Graduates receive $1.5 million in awards, scholarships

With 81 graduates this year and another four from the district’s accommodation school, Camp Verde High School does not recognize the title of valedictorian, nor salutatorian.

By Bill Helm May 20, 2019
Tease photo
SOFTBALL QUEENS AGAIN: Camp Verde High rallies to win third softball state championship

TEMPE — Camp Verde High softball looked like it was dead and buried.

By James Kelley May 16, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde council antes up $50K for rodeo arena

CAMP VERDE – With a 5-to-2 vote Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council approved the Camp Verde Arena Association’s request for an additional $50,000 to build its equestrian center.

By Bill Helm May 16, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde to hold Cornfest on July 20

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde’s Parks and Recreation department announced Tuesday that Cornfest will definitely be back in 2019.

By Bill Helm May 16, 2019
Tease photo
Request for additional rodeo money on Camp Verde council agenda

CAMP VERDE – On Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could decide whether to approve the Camp Verde Arena Association’s request for an additional $50,000.

By Bill Helm May 14, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde girls play for state softball championship Tuesday at ASU

Camp Verde High softball will get another crack at a state championship against Benson.

By James Kelley May 13, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde baseball faces No. 1 SCA in state semifinals

After a perfect start to the state tournament, Camp Verde High baseball is one win away from the state championship game.

By James Kelley May 9, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde softball eyes return to state championship game

After a couple run rule wins, Camp Verde High softball finds itself a victoy away from a return to the state championship game.

By James Kelley May 9, 2019
Tease photo
Verde Independent/Camp Verde Bugle converting news website to subscription-based access May 20

The Verde Independent and its companion news products publish an average of 80 stories per week. From public affairs news reporting to community happenings, letters to the editor, announcements, videos, photographs, and more, The Verde Independent has been the region’s news leader since 1948.

By By The Verde Independent May 9, 2019
Tease photo
Emergency food pantry expands to Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus

Selena Castillo was feeling the pinch in her finances when she happened to come across the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Verde Valley campus branch of the Yavapai College student food pantry. Requesting assistance on the spot, she became the second student to benefit from the pantry on opening day.

May 9, 2019
Tease photo
Town of Camp Verde recognized for economic development efforts

The Town of Camp Verde has been named winner of an Arizona Association for Economic Development Economic Development Distinguished by Excellence Award.

May 9, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde softball reaches fourth straight final four

PHOENIX — Camp Verde High softball rolled to their fourth straight state semifinals appearance in a row.

By James Kelley May 8, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde baseball reaches final four

GOODYEAR — Camp Verde High baseball moved on to the state semifinals with back to back wins over the weekend.

By James Kelley May 8, 2019
Tease photo
Old Camp Verde Taco Bell ‘actively being marketed’

CAMP VERDE – It’s been more than a year since Taco Bell moved into its new building, a 2,053-square-foot unit along SR 260 just west of Dairy Queen.

May 7, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde Marshal’s Office to apply for $143K in grants

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Town Council has given the green light for the Marshal’s Office to apply for $143,000 in grants that would help pay for additional equipment and for personnel overtime expenses.

By Bill Helm May 7, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde man dies in two-vehicle accident

A 32-year-old Camp Verde man died following injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Thursday on Middle Verde Road.

By Staff reports May 4, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde to hold Cornfest on July 20
Activities will be held on Hollamon Street, community center gym

Camp Verde’s Parks and Recreation department will hold Cornfest this year on July 20 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

By Bill Helm May 4, 2019
Tease photo
Cocoa with the Po Po on May 9
Camp Verde news briefs

South Verde High School will host its first Cocoa with the Po Po at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

By Bill Helm May 4, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde High track and field heads to the state meet

Although young, Camp Verde High track and field will be well represented at the state meet.

By James Kelley May 2, 2019
Tease photo
No. 5 Camp Verde baseball opens state tournament Friday

Camp Verde High baseball will open the state tournament against a familiar foe.

By James Kelley May 2, 2019
Tease photo
No. 3 Camp Verde softball opens state tournament Friday

Camp Verde High softball finally learned its postseason positioning on Wednesday night.

By James Kelley May 2, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde to talk water company purchase

CAMP VERDE – In a 5 p.m. executive session Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will consider making an offer for the Camp Verde Water System.

By Bill Helm April 30, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde looks to re-invest in outdated police dispatch equipment

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office provides dispatch service for the Yavapai-Apache, Clarkdale and Jerome police departments – in addition to dispatching its own deputies.

By Bill Helm April 30, 2019
Tease photo
Camp Verde Marshal’s Office seeks $143,000 in grants

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could approve the Marshal’s Office request to apply for five grants totaling $143,371 to help pay for equipment and personnel overtime expenses.

By Bill Helm April 30, 2019
Tease photo
No. 3 Camp Verde beats Glendale Prep 23-1 on Senior Day

Camp Verde High softball closed out the regular season with another mercy rule win.

By James Kelley April 27, 2019

Prev

Most Read
7 days
30 days
Community Calendar
TUE
21
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event