Camp Verde Bugle

With 81 graduates this year and another four from the district’s accommodation school, Camp Verde High School does not recognize the title of valedictorian, nor salutatorian.
TEMPE — Camp Verde High softball looked like it was dead and buried.
CAMP VERDE – With a 5-to-2 vote Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council approved the Camp Verde Arena Association’s request for an additional $50,000 to build its equestrian center.
CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde’s Parks and Recreation department announced Tuesday that Cornfest will definitely be back in 2019.
CAMP VERDE – On Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could decide whether to approve the Camp Verde Arena Association’s request for an additional $50,000.
Camp Verde High softball will get another crack at a state championship against Benson.
After a perfect start to the state tournament, Camp Verde High baseball is one win away from the state championship game.
After a couple run rule wins, Camp Verde High softball finds itself a victoy away from a return to the state championship game.
Selena Castillo was feeling the pinch in her finances when she happened to come across the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Verde Valley campus branch of the Yavapai College student food pantry. Requesting assistance on the spot, she became the second student to benefit from the pantry on opening day.
The Town of Camp Verde has been named winner of an Arizona Association for Economic Development Economic Development Distinguished by Excellence Award.
PHOENIX — Camp Verde High softball rolled to their fourth straight state semifinals appearance in a row.
GOODYEAR — Camp Verde High baseball moved on to the state semifinals with back to back wins over the weekend.
CAMP VERDE – It’s been more than a year since Taco Bell moved into its new building, a 2,053-square-foot unit along SR 260 just west of Dairy Queen.
CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Town Council has given the green light for the Marshal’s Office to apply for $143,000 in grants that would help pay for additional equipment and for personnel overtime expenses.
A 32-year-old Camp Verde man died following injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Thursday on Middle Verde Road.
Camp Verde’s Parks and Recreation department will hold Cornfest this year on July 20 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
South Verde High School will host its first Cocoa with the Po Po at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9.
Although young, Camp Verde High track and field will be well represented at the state meet.
Camp Verde High baseball will open the state tournament against a familiar foe.
Camp Verde High softball finally learned its postseason positioning on Wednesday night.
CAMP VERDE – In a 5 p.m. executive session Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will consider making an offer for the Camp Verde Water System.
CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office provides dispatch service for the Yavapai-Apache, Clarkdale and Jerome police departments – in addition to dispatching its own deputies.
CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could approve the Marshal’s Office request to apply for five grants totaling $143,371 to help pay for equipment and personnel overtime expenses.
Camp Verde High softball closed out the regular season with another mercy rule win.
